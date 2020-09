Dream11 Team Prediction

HBI vs BEI Chinese Super League: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Football Tips Hebei China Fortune FC vs Beijing Sinobo Guoan at 5:30 PM IST September 15

The Chinese Football Association Super League, commonly known as Chinese Super League or CSL, currently known as the China, Ping An Chinese Football Association Super League for sponsorship reasons, is the highest tier of professional football in China, operating under the auspices of the Chinese Football Association. During the pandemic, the matches will be played without spectators.

Goalkeeper – Bao Yaxiong

Defenders – Yu Yang, Li Lei, Liu Jing, Pan Ximing

Midfielders – Nico Yennaris, Renato Augusto, Paulinho, Ricardo Goulart

Forwards – Cedric Bakambu, Marcos Vinicius

Hebei China Fortune FC (HBI): Cheng Yang, Chi Wenyi, Yaxiong Bao, Chen Xiao, Hu-Zhang, Liu-Jing, Pan Ximing, Samir Memisevic, Ding Haifeng, Jiang Wenjun, Cui Lin, Ren Hang, Zhang Junzhe, Liao Wei, Wei Ren, Zhang Wei-II, Tianyuan Xu, Gao Huaze, Yin Hongbo, Feng Gang, Wang Qiuming, Senwen Luo, Zhao Yuhao, Zhang Chengdong, Paulinho Santos, Ricardo Goulart, Mohamed Buya-Turay, Luo Shipeng, Marcao, Xuesheng Dong, Ayoub El Kaabi

Beijing Sinobo Guoan (BEI): Guo Quanbo, Hou Sen, Ma Kunyue, Zou Dehai, Fan Yang, Jin Pengxiang, Jin Taiyan, Kim Min-Jae, Lei Li, Tao Jiang, Wang Gang, Yang Yu, Yu Dabao, Ba Dun, Chi Zhongguo, Fernando Martins, John Hou Saeter, Jonathan Viera, Nico Yennaris, Peng Lu, Piao Cheng, Renato Augusto, Zhang Xizhe, Alan, Cedric Bakambu, Da Wen, Liu Guobo, Wang Ziming, Yuning Zhang

