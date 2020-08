Dream11 Team Prediction

HBI vs TNJ Chinese Super League: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Football Tips Hebei China Fortune FC vs Tianjin Teda at 5:30 PM IST August 17:

The Chinese Football Association Super League, commonly known as Chinese Super League or CSL, currently known as the China, Ping An Chinese Football Association Super League for sponsorship reasons, is the highest tier of professional football in China, operating under the auspices of the Chinese Football Association. During the pandemic, the matches will be played without spectators. Also Read - GZ vs JNG Dream11 Team Prediction Chinese Super League: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Football Tips Guangzhou R&F vs Jiangsu Suning at 5:30 PM IST

HBI vs TNJ Dream11

Gk: D Jia

Defenders: L Yang, Ximing, R Hang

Midfielders: G Hao, H Rong, F Acheampong, W Qiuming, Z Chengdong

Attackers: Marcao (C), X Dong (VC)

SQUADS

Hebei China Fortune FC (HBI): Cheng Yang, Chi Wenyi, Yaxiong Bao, Chen Xiao, Hu-Zhang, Liu-Jing, Pan Ximing, Samir Memisevic, Ding Haifeng, Jiang Wenjun, Cui Lin, Ren Hang, Zhang Junzhe, Liao Wei, Wei Ren, Zhang Wei-II, Tianyuan Xu, Gao Huaze, Yin Hongbo, Feng Gang, Wang Qiuming, Senwen Luo, Zhao Yuhao, Zhang Chengdong, Paulinho Santos, Ricardo Goulart, Mohamed Buya-Turay, Luo Shipeng, Marcao, Xuesheng Dong, Ayoub El Kaabi

Tianjin Teda (TNJ): Ding Bowei, Teng Shangkun, Qipeng Yang, Du Jia, Yumiao Qian, Lei Tenglong, Lan Jingxuan, Felix Bastians, Gao Jiarun, Zhao Honglue, Bai Yuefeng, Wangsong Tan, Qiu Tianyi, Wang Zhenghao, Hao Rong, Zhang Yue, Liu Ruofan, Che Shiwei, Mao Haoyu, Guo Hao, Piao Taoyu, Zheng Kaimu, Zhao Yingjie, Liu Yang, Wanshun Yang, Frank Acheampong, Hui Jiakang, Lei Yongchi, Su Yuanjie, Johnathan, Chiming Zhang, Xie Weijun, Xiao Zhi, Sandro Wagner

