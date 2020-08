Dream11 Team Prediction

HBI vs WHN Chinese Super League: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Football Tips Hebei China Fortune FC vs Wuhan Zall at 3:30 PM IST August 21:

The Chinese Football Association Super League, commonly known as Chinese Super League or CSL, currently known as the China, Ping An Chinese Football Association Super League for sponsorship reasons, is the highest tier of professional football in China, operating under the auspices of the Chinese Football Association. During the pandemic, the matches will be played without spectators. Also Read - BEI vs HBI Dream11 Team Prediction Chinese Super League 2020- Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Beijing Sinobo Guoan vs Hebei China Fortune Football Match, Predicted XIs at Suzhou City Sports Centre 5.30 PM IST August 12

Dong Chunyu, Liu-Jing, Pan Ximing, Samir Memisevic, Liao Wei, Yin Hongbo, Ricardo Goulart, Liu-Yun, Marcao, Jean Kouassi, Leo Baptistao

SQUADS

Hebei China Fortune (HBI): Cheng Yang, Chi Wenyi, Yaxiong Bao, Chen Xiao, Hu-Zhang, Liu-Jing, Pan Ximing, Samir Memisevic, Ding Haifeng, Jiang Wenjun, Cui Lin, Ren Hang, Zhang Junzhe, Liao Wei, Wei Ren, Zhang Wei-II, Tianyuan Xu, Gao Huaze, Yin Hongbo, Feng Gang, Wang Qiuming, Senwen Luo, Zhao Yuhao, Zhang Chengdong, Paulinho Santos, Ricardo Goulart, Mohamed Buya-Turay, Luo Shipeng, Marcao, Xuesheng Dong, Ayoub El Kaabi

Wuhan Zall (WHN): Dong Chunyu, Sun Shoubo, Wang Zhifeng, Huang Bowen, Liu Shangkun, Zhang Yulong, Chenglin Zhang, Luo Yi, Xia Ao, Chen Ao, Han Pengfei, Liao Junjian, Ming Tian, Ai Zhibo, Liu-Yi, Daniel Carrico, Song Defu, Liu Zhenhong, Lin Chiyu, Wang Hui, Hu Jinghang, Zhou Bozhao, Liu-Yun, Tong Xiaoxing, Song Zhiwei, Kai Wang, Li Hang, Hanlin Yao, Tong Zhou, Minwen Jiang, Cong Zhen, Eddy Gnahore, Jean Kouassi, Rafael Silva, Jiang Zilei, Leo Baptistao

