HCC vs BCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Hawks CC and Bengali CC will take place at 2:30 PM IST – October 28. Also Read - MBCC vs RSCC Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips ECS T10 - Barcelona 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing XI And Predicted XIs For Today's Men in Blue CC vs Raval Sporting CC Match 48 at Montjuic Ground 8 PM IST October 27 Tuesday

Time: 3 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

HCC vs BCC My Dream11 Team

Muhammad Sohail (captain), Alauddin Siddique (vice-captain), Riaz Howlader, Umar Latif, Mosaraf Hossain, Inzamam Gulfam, Rakibul Mollik, Muhammad Sanaullah, Omar Ali, Amir Hamza, Khuram Shahzad

HCC vs BCC Probable Playing XIs

Hawks CC: Kamran Mirza, Gurnam Singh, Harman Singh, Hassan Shah, Nishan Singh, Fazel-Karim Shinwari, Zaki Shah, Delagha Shirzad, Saranjit Singh, Waleed Mubashir, Jasbir Singh

Bengali CC: Muhammad Zubair, Zahid Mahmood, Saqlain Saqib Mukhtar, Abul Farhad, Javed Iqbal, Sazib Bhuiyan, Ravindra Singh Bist, Waheed ur-Rehman, Waseem Sardar Khan, Haris Hassan, Imran-ul-Haq

HCC vs BCC Full Squads

Hawks CC: Abdul Haseeb, Waheed Elahi Chaudhry, Muhammad Sohail, Inzamam Gulfam, Zafar Farhan, Muhammad Hanzala, Hassan Mujtaba, Muhammad Bilal, Umar Latif, Muhammad Sanaullah, Adnan Zia, Amir Ali, Naqash Ahmed, Umair Muhammad, Kamran Zia, Khuram Shahzad, Amir Hamza

Bengali CC: Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Arifur Rahman, Tamjid Bepari, Shafiqur Rahman, Omar Ali, Md Mohbubul Alam, Riaz Howlader, Mosaraf Hossain, Shahidul Alam, Jahid Hasan, Tuhin Motalab, Alauddin Siddique, Rokibul Mollik, Rashed Mir, Injamul Amin, Rubel Ahmed Khan, Alauddin Siddique, Waqar Hussain, Nadim Aseq Arman, Sami Ullah, Belal Ahmed, Zihad Hossain, Afsgan Ali

