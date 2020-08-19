HCC vs GHG Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Helsinki CC vs GYM Helsinki Gymkhana, Finnish Premier Cricket League – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's HCC vs GHG Eliminator Match at Kerava National Cricket Ground: In the first Eliminator match of the ongoing Finnish Premier League 2020, Helsinki CC, who finished third in the standings, will be up against GYM Helsinki Gymkhana who were fourth. The winner of today's contest will progress to the second qualifier which will be played on August 23.

Finland kickstarted its domestic cricket season through the Dream11 Finnish Premier League T20 tournament from June 1. Cricket across the world was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and normality is steadily returning with competitions in Associate member countries of the ICC. Finnish Premier League was the fourth cricket tournament to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic after Vanuatu, Estonia and Vincy Premier league. Eight teams including Bengal Tigers Cricket Club (BTCC Thundercats), Empire Cricket Club (Empire Lions), FPC Finnish Pakistani Club, Greater Helsinki Cricket Club (Greater Helsinki Markhors), GYM Helsinki Gymkhana, Helsinki Cricket Club, SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti (SKK Rapids) and Vantaa Cricket Club will be fighting for the title.

Toss: The toss between Helsinki CC and GYM Helsinki Gymkhana will take place at 7:30 PM (IST).

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground



HCC vs GHG My Dream11 Team

Muhammad Ghawas (captain), Abbas Butt (vice-captain), Faheem Nellancheri, Simranjeet Brar, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Adnan Syed, Obaidullah Sadiqi, Irfan Yousefzai, Ahmad Jaleel, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Zakiullah Kamal

HCC vs GHG Squads

Helsinki Cricket Club: Zakiullah Kamal, Aniketh Pusthay, Arun Bhatia, Obaidullah Sadiqui, Rakesh Bhatia, Abbas Khan, Aminullah Malikzay, Avnish Kumar, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Zahidullah Kamal, Faheem Nellancheri, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Abbas Butt, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Maneesh Chauhan, Adnan Syed

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana CC: Mohammed Azhar, Simranjeet Brar, Irfan Yousufzai, Umair Akhtar, Muhammad Hassan, Nouman Raza, Shahid Gondal, Qais Yousufzai, Arslan Gondal, Saif Ur Rehman, Ahmad Jaleel, Pankaj Saharan, Faisal Shahzad, Muhammad Ghawas, Javed Jan

