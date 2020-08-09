Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Helsinki Cricket Club vs Greater Helsinki Markhors Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10- Finland 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's HCC vs GHM at Kerava National Cricket Stadium: On the second day of the ECS T10 – Finland 2020 tournament, a total of four games be played throughout the super Sunday. In the first match of the day, Helsinki Cricket Club will take on Greater Helsinki Markhors at the Kerava National Cricket Ground – August 9. The ECS T10- Finland 2020 HCC vs GHM match will begin at 12.30 PM IST. Markhors didn't have the best of outings on Saturday as they lost both their league games and are all but out of the race for the top three spots. On the other hand, Helsinki CC began their campaign after registering a fine win over SKK Rapids. Despite all signs pointing towards a resounding win for Helsinki CC, one cannot rule out Greater Helsinki Gymkhana. They have a couple of individuals in their rosters, capable of winning games singlehandedly, which makes for a good contest.

TOSS – The ECS T10- Finland 2020 match toss between Helsinki Cricket Club vs Greater Helsinki Markhors will take place at 12.15 PM (IST).

Time: 12.30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Z. Kamal, G. Nazir

Batsmen: F. Nellancheri, A. Ahad Qureshi (vc), A. Ahmad

All-Rounders: A. Pusthay (C), Zaiaur Rehman, Naveed Shahid

Bowlers: Parveen Garhwal, Kashif Muhammad, Sohail Amin

HCC vs GHM Probable Playing XIs

Helsinki Cricket Club: Z Kamal, M Chauhan, F Nellancheri, A Ahad, A Syed, A Pushtay, A Wahid, A Butt, A Bhatia, A Arjunan and V Yellapragada.

Greater Helsinki Markhors: A Ahmad, R Ali, P Arya, A Attiqe, S Amin, P Garhwal, I Hussain, M Kashif, G Nazir, Z Rehman and N Shahid.

HCC vs GHM Squads

Helsinki Cricket Club: Aniketh Pushthay, Abbas Khan, Aminullah Malikzay, Avnish Kumar, Affan Bin Zafar, Akhil Arjunan, Ghulam Abbas Butt, Karthik Pavan Vurubandi, Zakiullah Kamal, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Amit Singh, Adnan Syed, Abrar Mirza, Amrik Bhatia, Arun Bhatia, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Venkat Swaroop Achuta, Faheem Nellancheri, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Zahoor Khan, Rakesh Bhatia, Zahidullah Kamal, Gautam Bhaskar and Obaidullah Sadiqui.

Greater Helsinki Markhors (GHM): Asad Ijaz, Ghulfam Nazir, Abdullah Attiqe, Shahzad Shabbir, Adnan Ahmad, Kamran Waheed, Ahmed Cheema, Pranjay Arya, Haseeb Tahir, Ali Waris, Ziaur Rehman, Naveed Shahid, Hamzah Mukhtar, Ronald Peter, Parveen-Kumar Garhwal, Kashif Muhammad, Sohail Amin, Iatazaz Hussain, Rizwan Ali.

