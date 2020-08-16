Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Hasselt CC vs Liege CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10- Belgium 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's HCC vs LCC at The Belgian Oval, Gent: In the much-awaited shield final of ECS T10- Belgium tournament, Hasselt Cricket Club will square off against Liege Cricket Club at The Belgian Oval, Gent. The ECS T10- Belgium HCC vs LCC match will begin at 7.30 PM IST – August 16. Hasselt have not won a single game in the ongoing tournament. But, now they have a big opportunity in their hand to grab a win and get their hands on the shield as their consolation. Meanwhile, Liege CC has won one out of their to outings and they will look to finish off their tournament on a bright note with a victory in the upcoming affair.

TOSS – The ECS T10- Belgium 2020 match toss between Hasselt CC and Liege CC will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: The Belgian Oval, Gent.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: A. Razaaq, H. Singh

Batsmen: F. Ullah, H. Singh, I. Shinwari

All-Rounders: U. Butt, Z. Shah, G. Singh

Bowlers: PS Deepu, A. Nadeem, J. Singh

HCC vs LCC Probable Playing XIs

Hasselt CC: Z Shah, G Singh, H Singh, H Singh, I Shinwari, A Rajaraman, J Singh, F Omari, H Shinwari, S Singh and N Singh.

Liege CC: T Ghuman, U Butt, A Khan, A Hassan Ghuman, A Razzaq, F Ullah, A Raza, Y Mehmood, A Nadeem, A Rehman and P Deepu.

HCC vs LCC Squads

Hasselt CC: Zaki Shah, Athreya Rajaraman, Fazel Shinwari, Gurnam Singh, Harjot Singh, Harman Singh, Hassan Shah, Jasbir Singh, Jaspinder Singh, Kamran Mirza, Ahmed Muhammed, Nishan Singh, Saranjit Singh, Qasim Shah, Idris Shinwari, Fathullah Omari, Hamza Shinwari, Delagha Shirzad, and Waleed Mubashir.

Liege CC: Tazanfar Ghuman, Ali Hassan Ghuman, Adnan Razaaq, Umair Rafi Butt, Ali Raza, Majid Mahmood, Asif Khan, Furkaan Khail, Ubaid Khail, Hamza Minhas, Aamir Nadeem, Yasir Mehmood, Banujan Sanjeeva, Danish Aziz, P S Deepu, Muhammed Rehman, Safi Ud Din, and Noman Khan.

