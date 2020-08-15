Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Hasselt CC vs Mechelen Eagles CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10- Belgium 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s HCC vs MECC at The Belgian Oval, Gent: On the opening day of ECS T10- Belgium tournament, another exciting cricketing battle awaits us as Hasselt Cricket Club will lock horns with Mechelen Eagles Cricket Club at The Belgian Oval, Gent. The ECS T10- Belgium HCC vs MECC match will begin at 6.30 PM IST – August 15. Hasselt and Mechelen Eagles will be playing their very first game of the tournament. And, both the sides are going to give their best on the field in order to grab a win and get off the mark in the ongoing tournament. Also, the winners will surely have an edge going into the advance stage of the tournament. Also Read - LCC vs OCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS Belgium T10 League 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Liege CC vs Ostend CC at Belgian Oval in Gent at 2:30 PM IST August 15

TOSS – The ECS T10- Belgium 2020 match toss between Hasselt CC and Mechelen Eagles CC will take place at 6 PM (IST). Also Read - OCC vs ECC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS Belgium T10 League 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Ostend CC vs Exiles CC at Belgian Oval in Gent at 12:30 PM IST August 15

Time: 6.30 PM IST Also Read - ECS Belgium T10 League 2020, Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Online, Latest ECS Belgium T10 League Matches, TV Timings in India, Full Schedule, Squads

Venue: The Belgian Oval, Gent.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Zazai Kamran

Batsmen: Mujeeb Khan, Gurnam Singh, Harman Singh (C), Yar Muhammad

All-Rounders: Hassan Shah, Deen Islam (VC), Muhammad Ismail

Bowlers: Abdul Rahim Omarkhel, Athreya Rajaraman, Abdulrahimzai Mohammed Idris

HCC vs MECC Probable Playing XIs

Hasselt CC: Harman Singh, Athreya Rajaraman, Jaspinder Singh, Gurnam Singh, Syed Qasim Hassan Shah, Syed Zaki Ul Hassan Shah, Saranjit Singh, Fazel Karim Shinwari, Kamran Mirza, Nishan Singh, Harjot Singh.

Mechelen Eagles CC: Miakhel Yar Muhammad, Ikramullah Naser, Zazai Kamran, Ehsanullah Usmanzai, Muhammad Ismail, Abdulrahimzai Mohammad Idris, Abdul Rahim Omarkhel, Deen Islam, Khogyani Shakerullah, Shinwari Mujeeb Khan.

HCC vs MECC Squads

Hasselt CC: Zaki Shah, Athreya Rajaraman, Fazel Shinwari, Gurnam Singh, Harjot Singh, Harman Singh, Hassan Shah, Jasbir Singh, Jaspinder Singh, Kamran Mirza, Ahmed Muhammed, Nishan Singh, Saranjit Singh, Qasim Shah, Idris Shinwari, Fathullah Omari, Hamza Shinwari, Delagha Shirzad, and Waleed Mubashir.

Mechelen Eagles CC: Khurram Cheema, Muhammed Ismail, Ehsanullah Usmanzai, Ikramullah Naser, Deen Islam, Yar Mohammed, Saran Tejinder, Malikzai Amanullah, Abdulrahimzai Idres, Abdul Rahim, Abdulrahimzai Maiwand, Shah Newaz, Zazai Kamran, Shakirullah Khogyani, Abu Syed, Mujeeb Khan, and Deleep Singh.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ HCC Dream11 Team/ MECC Dream11 Team/ Hasselt CC Dream11 Team/ Mechelen Eagles CC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.