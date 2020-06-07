Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Helsinki CC vs Otaniemi CC Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish Ten10 League – T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s BGR vs DVE at Kerava National Cricket Ground: In the fifth match of the ongoing Finnish Ten10 League, Helsinki Cricket Club (HCC) will take on Okanieni Cricket Club (OCC) at the Kerava National Cricket Ground on Sunday (June 7). The Finnish Ten10 League match will start at 8.30 PM IST. Helsinki CC has been exceptional in the T20 format, with a perfect record of two wins. They come into this match on the back of clinical performance against Bengal Tigers CC on Saturday and are likely to make light work of Otaniemi CC. However, the T10 format could help OCC’s cause, making this match a must-watch affair. Here is our HCC vs OCC Dream11 team and HCC vs OCC Dream11 prediction that will give you an idea of HCC vs OCC Dream11 top picks. Also Read - UNN vs SCH Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips For Union Berlin vs FC Schalke Today's Football Match at An der Alten Forsterei 5PM IST

TOSS – The toss between Helsinki CC and Otaniemi CC will take place at 8 PM (IST). Also Read - ECC vs OCC Dream11 Team Hints, Dream11 Finnish Ten10 League T10: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Empire CC vs Otaniemi CC at Kerava National Cricket Ground at 6:00 PM IST Sunday, June 7

Time: 8.30 PM IST Also Read - BTC vs CLU Dream11 Team Hints, Dream11 Finnish Ten10 League 2020 T10: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Bengal Tigers Cricket Club vs Club 71 at Kerava National Cricket Ground at 12:30 PM IST Sunday, June 7

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Zahidullah Kamal

All-rounders – Akhil Arjunan (C), Zakiullah Kamal, Fawad Ahmed

Batsmen – Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Adnan Ali (VC), Shoaib Khan, Muhammad Naveed

Bowlers – Arun Bhatia, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Awais

HCC vs OCC Probable Playing XIs

Helsinki CC: GA Butt, KR Mangal, AA Qureshi, F Nellancheri, A Pushtay, AW Qureshi, Z Kamal, AK Arjunan, A Syed, O Sadiqui, A Bhatia.

Otaniemi CC: M Tabassum, S Khan, Y Khan, A Ali, W Ahmad, S ur Rehman, S Akram, F Ahmed, G Khan, M Ali, W Ifthikar.

HCC vs OCC Squads

Helsinki CC: R Bhatia, Z Kamal, A Khan, A Malikzay, A Kumar, K Rahman Mangal, V Swaropp Achuta, F Nellancheri, A Wahid Quershi, Z Khan, A Bin Zafar, A Arjunan, A Pushtay, Z Kamal, A Ahad Qureshi, A Sinh, A Syed, A Mirza, A Bhatia, G Bhaskar, O Sadiqui, A Bhatia.

Otaniemi CC: M Khan, W Ifthikar, A Ali, M Awais, N Khan, M Tabassum, W Ahmad, Y Khan, A Shah, A Arshad, F Ahmed, S Kundu, R Niazi, H Bhatti, G Khan, S Qureshi, M Shahalam, S Lal, S Khan, W Ali, W Naveed, M Farooq, M Ali, S ur Rehman, S Akram, M Chand.

