HCC vs VCC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Finland will kickstart its domestic cricket season through the Dream11 Finnish Premier League T20 tournament from June 1 onwards. Cricket across the world has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and normality is steadily returning with competitions in Associate member countries of the ICC. Finnish Premier League thus becomes the fourth cricket tournament to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic after Vanuatu, Estonia and Vincy Premier league. Eight teams including Bengal Tigers Cricket Club (BTCC Thundercats), Empire Cricket Club (Empire Lions), FPC Finnish Pakistani Club, Greater Helsinki Cricket Club (Greater Helsinki Markhors), GYM Helsinki Gymkhana, Helsinki Cricket Club, SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti (SKK Rapids) and Vantaa Cricket Club will be fighting for the title.

Toss: The toss between Helsinki Cricket Club and Vantaa CC will take place at 8:00 PM (IST).

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground



HCC vs VCC My Dream11 Team

T Jayanath Premasiri, G Pensia, M Arumilli, R Sanjeewa (captain), S Metha, A Syed (vice-captain), A Pushthay, M Milan, B Nishanka, G Bhaskar, L Hikkaduwa

HCC vs VCC Squads

Helsinki Cricket Club: Rakesh Bhatia, Rohollah Sadiqui, Zahidullah Kamal, Abbas Khan, Amrik Bhatia, Aminullah Malikzay, Avnish Kumar, Meharji Arumilli, Mridul Johari, Pathiyil Mohammed Rashid, Pulkit Arora, Sapan Metha, Shabir Sheerzad, Shreshth Bhaskar, Srikishan Shanmuga Sundaram, Venkat Ram Yellapragada, Venkat Swaroop Achuta, Faheem Nellancheri, Ekhpelwak Kuchey, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Adnan Syed, Zahoor Khan, Maneesh Chauhan, Adarsh Kumar, Affan Bin Zafar, Aniketh Pushthay, Ghulam Abbas Butt, Karthik Pavan Vurubandi, Nesarulhaq Malekzaei, Rahul Bhandari, Shantanu Bajaj, Zakiullah Kamal, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Amit Singh, Abrar Mirza, Akshay Kumar Pusthay, Akhil Arjunan, Arjith Arjunan, Arun Bhatia, Gautam Bhaskar, Jagmeet Sidhu Singh, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Madhu Bhandari, Mirza Kamran Saleem, Obaidullah Sadiqui, Tejas Prajapti, Thankaraj Filomina Geo, Vineet Shekhar, Rakesh Bhaskar

Vantaa CC: Mahen Galpotthawela, Mohamed Niroz Mohamed Naseer, Nalin Sanjeeva Muthugalage, Tyronne Jayanath Premasiri, Amila Sampath Hathurusingha, Chaminda Janaka Abewickrama, Chanaka Jayasinge, Danushka Hewa Manage, Gaurav Pensia, Kapeesan Rajah, Kasun Chamara Pasikku, Lakmal Balapitiya Liyanage, Lalith Aththanayaka, Lasitha Pradeep Gunathilaka, Manoj Mahamada Achchige, Md Shak Mahabuber, Mohamed Mohamed Ihshan, Pratik Subedi, Ranuka Shiran Fernando, Ravi Sanjeewa Kahingala, Sanjeewa Peththahandi, Sarath Heenbatantirige, Shantha Muthugalage Don, Thusara Senanayke, Ameer Hamsa Warsha, Dilip Hethumuni, Dilshan Kudu Vidanage, Fernando Milan, Gaurav Sharma, Imal Hengedara Vidanalage, Madura Milan Hettiarachilage, Nipuna Patabendi Nidelage, Pirabaharan Rajah, Rama Krishna Velagapudi, Safran Mohamed, Vijitha Perera, Vikas Joshi, Abid Shaikh, Buddhika Nishanka Liyanage, Janath Sandaradura, Lahiru Hikkaduwa Liyanage, Nalaka Hangamuwe, Nishadh Aluthge, Priyan Suranjan De Karunamuny, Qaisar Munir, Rahman Tawhidur, Sasikaran Thambiraja, Senthil Nathan Manikkaraja, Zill Ellaha

