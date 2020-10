Dream11 Team Prediction

Time: 5 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

HCCS vs CTL My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Muhammad Safdar Khan

Batters – Mohammad Yasin, Shahbaz Shaukat, Saqib Latif

All-Rounders – Shanawar Shahzad, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Bakhtair Khalid (C), Ali Azam (VC)

Bowlers – Anwar UI Haq, Ikram UI Haq, Naveed Aslam

SQUADS

Hira CC Sabadell

Mubashar Irshad (wk), Sharanjit Singh, Fakhar Chattha, Harjot Singh, Manan Ayub, Shanawar Shahzad, Adnan Abbas, Bakhtair Khalid, Mehmood Akhtar, Anwar UI Haq, Ikram UI Haq, Muhammad Ihsan, Khawar Mehmood, Ali Azmat, Arshad Gujjar, Fida Hussain

Catalunya CC

Ali Azam, Saqib Latif, Muhammad Safdar Khan (wk), Muhammad Armghan Khan (c), Naveed Aslam, Nisar Ahmed, Sharique Agha, Shahbaz Shaukat, Yasir Ali, Muhammad Safdar, Mohammad Yasin, Zeeshan Ahmed, Muhammad Rafique, Muhammad Asif, Zahid Javed Butt, Zeeshan Riaz, Abdul Awan

