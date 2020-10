Dream11 Team Prediction

Time: 12.30 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Mubashar Irshad

Batters – Adeel Sarwar, Ijaz Ahmad, Harjot Singh

All-Rounders – Rehman Ullah (vc), Naeem Hussain Shah, Shanwar Shahzad, Adnan Abbas

Bowlers – Tanveer Iqbal, Anwar-Ul-Haq, Ikram-Ul-Haq (c)

SQUADS

Hira CC Sabadell

Mubashar Irshad, Sharanjit Singh, Anwar-Ul-Haq, Ikram-Ul-Haq, Shanwar Shahzad, Harjot Singh, Adnan Abbas, Mahmood Akhtar, Mannan Ayub, Fakhar Chattha, Arsad Gujjar, M Ihsan, Khawar Mehmood, Mona Raju Riza, B Khalid, Ali Azmat, Fida Hussain, Shanawar Ali, R Ahmed

Falco Zalmi CC

Tanveer Iqbal, Rehman Ullah, Kamran Raja, Awais Ahmed, Khawar Javed, Naeem Hussain Shah, Adeel Sarwar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Nadeem Shahzad, Ijaz Ahmad, Awais Khan, Adnan Ghazanfar, J Akram, B Zaheer, Muhammad Yaseen, Umar Shahzad, M Zahid, M Banaras.

