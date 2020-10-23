HCCS vs RSCC Dream11 Team And Prediction

Hira CC Sabadell vs Raval Sporting CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's HCCS vs RSCC at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona: In the second match today, Hira CC Sabadell will take the field against Raval Sporting CC. Sabadell have played four matches so far – won one and lost three. On the other hand, Sporting have two wins and three defeats from five matches.

So the last day before the weekend break. As usual, four matches have been scheduled for Friday. After Thursday's play, United CC Girona are leading Group A with 10 points from five wins followed by Badalona Shaheen CC who have eight points from four wins so far. In Group B, Falco CC are at the top with 10 points and Catalunya CC at second who also have 10 points but are a rung down thanks to the former's better net run-rate

Hira CC Sabadell vs Raval Sporting CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of HCCS vs RSCC, ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020, Raval Sporting CC Dream11 Team Player List, Hira CC Sabadell Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Hira CC Sabadell vs Raval Sporting CC ECS T10 – Barcelona, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – HCCS vs RSCC T10 match, Online Cricket Tips Hira CC Sabadell vs Raval Sporting CC, Fantasy Prediction – ECS T10 Barcelona 2020

Below is today’s schedule

#Match 37 – Men in Blue CC vs Gracia CC, 12:30 PM IST

#Match 38 – Hira CC Sabadell vs Raval Sporting CC, 2:30 PM IST

#Match 39 – Pak Montcada CC vs Hira CC Sabadell, 4:30 PM IST

#Match 40 – Falco CC vs Pak Montcada CC, 8:30 PM IST

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Hira CC Sabadell and Raval Sporting CC will take place at 2 PM IST – October 23.

Time: 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

HCCS vs RSCC My Dream11 Team

Ishan Patel (captain), Bakhtair Khalid (vice-captain), Mehmood Akhtar, Anwar Ul Haq, Ikram Ul Haq, Datta Karan, Harjot Singh, Manan Ayub, Yudhvir Singh, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Manish Manwani

HCCS vs RSCC Probable Playing XIs

Hira CC Sabadell: Mubashar Irshad, Fakhar Chattha, Manan Ayub, Muhammad Ihsan, Khawar Mehmood, Shanawar Shahzad, Adnan Abbas, Ali Azmat, Anwar Ul Haq, Fida -Hussain, Shanawar Ali

Raval Sporting CC: Aamir Manzoor, Amit Das, Datta Karan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurpreet Singh, Himanshu John, Ishan Patel, Kishor Kumar Trikamal, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Momin Alinaki

HCCS vs RSCC Full Squads

Hira CC Sabadell: Mehmood Akhtar, Fakhar Chatta, Riaz Ahmed, Muhammad Ihsan, Khawar Mehmood, Arshad Gujjar, Ali Azmat, Bakhtair Khalid, Mubashar Irshad, Shanawar Shahzad, Anwar Ul Haq, Sharanjit Singh, Harjot Singh, Manan Ayub, Adnan Abbas, Ikram Ul Haq

Raval Sporting CC: Rohin Kumar, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Ishan Patel, Muhammad Rizwan, Yudhvir Singh, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Muhammad Naveed, Momin Alinaki, Muhammad Shiekh, Naveen Kumar, Nandan Bathani, Lovepreet Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Numan Ali, Himanshu John, Kishor Kumar Trikamal, Unnatkumar Patel, Numan Ali, Aamir Manzoor, Nilkeshkumar Patel, Datta Karan

