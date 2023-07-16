Home

Sports

‘He Couldn’t Hold Back His Tears’, Recalls Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Father After His Century Against Windies In Dominica Test

‘He Couldn’t Hold Back His Tears’, Recalls Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Father After His Century Against Windies In Dominica Test

Jaiswal became India's 17th batter to score a century on a Test debut in the two-match series between Rohit's men and the West Indies.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravichandran Ashwin taking picture after the first test match. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: After a match-winning knock of 171 runs against West Indies in the first test match at Dominica Yashasvi Jaiswal’s father revealed that the Indian opener called him at around 4:30 AM after the match and was in tears after scoring the maiden century in his debut match.

Trending Now

Jaiswal became India’s 17th batter to score a century on Test debut in the two-match series between Rohit’s men and the West Indies. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Jaiswal’s father said that “He called around 4:30 am in the morning (IST) after scoring his century (Day 2). He couldn’t hold back his tears. I cried too. It was a very emotional moment. He could not talk for a long time. He was tired. He just asked me ‘are you happy, father?’,” said Jaiswal’s father Bhupendra, who has a small paint shop in Bhadohi.

You may like to read

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener is the third Indian batter to register a score of 150 runs in his debut match for the Indian cricket team. Also, the 21-year-old opener shared a crucial 229-run stand with skipper Rohit Sharma for the first wicket and Rohit was impressed by the temperament of the debutant. Jaiswal played an outstanding knock of 171 off 387 balls in which the Indian southpaw shattered multiple records.

“It felt very nice getting the Player-of-the-Match award on debut. It’s been a long journey, feeling very happy and good about it. Let’s see what the future holds for me, this is just the start (of my international career). Pray to God that I continue playing like this, keep making (such) efforts and keep contributing for the team,” Jaiswal said after the match.

“Playing Test cricket for India is very special and emotional for me. This is just the start, I need to keep my focus and keep working on my cricket,” added the Rajasthan Royals batter.

At 21 years and 196 days of age, the India opener is the fifth youngest batter to score a 150 on debut in Test cricket history. He is the seventh Indian to smash a century on a debut test in an away match. The opener also managed to break former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin’s record as he is now holds the record of facing the most number of balls on Test debut.

Team India will play their next test match against West Indies on July 20 at Port Of Spain, Trinidad.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES