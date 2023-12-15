Home

‘He Doesn’t Deserve It’: Ricky Ponting Makes Blunt Statement On Glenn Maxwell’s Red-Ball Future

Glenn Maxwell made his Test debut for Australia in 2013 and has played just seven matches so far. His last Test match for Australia was back in 2017 against Bangladesh in Chittagong.

Glenn Maxwell's last Test in Australian whites came six years back. (Image: Sky Sports)

Sydney: Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting believes that Glenn Maxwell should not be given a Test cricket return unless the all-rounder proves himself in first-class cricket. The hard-hitting batter was one of Australia’s star performers in their ODI World Cup 2023 triumph. His 201 not out against Afghanistan was one of the highlights of the tournament. The 35-year-old, who has played only seven Tests to date after making his debut in 2013, is bidding to return to the longest format.

The two-time World Cup-winning captain felt that one should have enough first-class runs under his belt to be considered for red-ball squad. “No one deserves a chance unless you’ve got a truckload of first-class runs behind you,” Ponting was quoted as saying by ‘Channel 7’.

“I’m a no; he doesn’t deserve it. But, if he gets a chance to go back and make some first-class runs, then he can force his way back in.” Maxwell isn’t a part of the Australian squad that is playing a Test series against Pakistan.

Maxwell’s last outing in Test cricket was back in 2017 against Bangladesh in Chittagong, in which his side had prevailed by seven wickets. All of his Test outings have been in the Indian sub-continent.

Ponting’s thoughts were echoed by former Australia player Greg Blewett, who felt that Maxwell should have played in the Shield lately. “It’s a yes for me because it’s not his fault that he hasn’t played First-Class cricket.

“He’s good enough to be batting in the middle order, especially on a subcontinent tour,” he added. Notably, Maxwell has made just 44 Shield appearances in his career, representing Victoria. Since October 2019, he has made just one appearance in the tournament. He, however, has played in the County Championship lately, having represented Warwickshire this season.

With Agency Inputs

