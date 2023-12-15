Home

‘He Doesn’t Deserve It,’ Ricky Ponting Makes BOLD Remarks On Glenn Maxwell’s Test Future

The Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has smashed 339 runs in seven matches at a poor average of 26.08 in test cricket.

New Delhi: Legendary Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting has made a bold statement about Glenn Maxwell’s possibility of playing Test cricket. The former captain feels that Royal Challengers (RCB) batter Maxwell does not deserve to play test cricket for Australia because he needs to go back and make some first-class runs for the possibility of returning to the test side.

The all-rounder played a vital role for the Pat Cummins-led side in the recently concluded ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The all-rounder isn’t at his very best in the white shirts for Australia. After making his debut against India in 2013, the all-rounder has just played seven matches till now.

The RCB star batter has smashed 339 runs at a poor average of 26.08 in test cricket. His lone Test century came in Ranchi, India, in 2017, where he played a crucial role in drawing the match with a gritty 104. In bowling, the off-spinner has just 8 wickets to his name, with the best figures of 4/127 runs at an economy of 4.43.

The Australian legend made a blunt remark about Maxwell, who is eyeing playing the test format again. “No one deserves a chance unless you’ve got a truckload of first-class runs behind you. I’m a no, he doesn’t deserve it. But if he gets a chance to go back and make some first-class runs then he can force his way back in,” he said.

Before the ongoing test series against Pakistan, Glenn Maxwell believes that Australia could need him on their next sub-continent tour. The current World Test Championship (WTC) winners will visit Sri Lanka in 2025.

“I’m quite understanding the circumstances of the current side. They’re playing some really good cricket, they’re World Test champions. I don’t think there’s another sub-continent tour until early 2025,” he explained.

“So, I’ll keep trying to plug away and hopefully get an opportunity at that stage. There’s not a lot of spots up for grabs as far as Tests at home, but I know that when it does come to a sub-continent tour, I can be a real viable option to hopefully fill a role in that side,” Maxwell added.

