‘He Doesn’t Deserve To Be In Team India Right Now’: Danish Kaneria On Yuzvendra Chahal’s Omission From Asia Cup 2023 Squad

In the five-match T20I series against the Windies, the Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took five wickets and was below-par with the ball.

Yuzvendra Chahal. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Pakistan player Danish Kaneria made a strong statement on Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Danish Kaneria feels that the Indian selectors have made the right decision by dropping the Rajasthan Royals (RR) leg-spinner from the Asia Cup 2023 squad.

Kaneria expressed his opinion that Indian veteran spinner Chahal has not been at his very best and also he is not very consistent with his performance for Men in Blue. The former Pakistan right-arm leg-break bowler suggested that Kuldeep Yadav has been consistently performing well for the Indian side and also pipped the senior leg-spinner role in the Indian cricket team.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria remarked “Yuzvendra Chahal doesn’t deserve to be in Team India right now. He has been very inconsistent. Kuldeep Yadav, on the other hand, has picked up wickets regularly and can be effective in the middle overs. The selectors took the right call by going with Kuldeep over Chahal.”

Chahal’s absence from the Indian lineup for the ODI continental tournament surprised many fans. Explaining the reason behind the bowler’s exclusion, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar had stated that it was very difficult to fit two wrist spinners in the 17-member squad.

However, Chahal failed to find any place in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against West Indies. In the five-match T20I series against the Windies, the Indian leg-spinner took five wickets and was below-par with the ball.

Indian squad for Asia Cup 2023:

Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Travelling stand-by player: Sanju Samson

