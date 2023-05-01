Home

He Is A Great Influence To Have In The Team: Cheteshwar Pujara On Playing With Steve Smith At Sussex

Pujara will continue his build-up to June's ICC World Test Championship final when he plays alongside Australia counterpart Steve Smith for English Sussex.

Chesteshwar Pujara scored a magnificent century against Gloucestershire. (Pic: Twitter/ Chesteshwar Pujara)

London: Season India batter Cheteshwar Pujara will continue his build-up to June’s ICC World Test Championship final when he plays alongside Australia counterpart Steve Smith for English county side Sussex and the veteran said that the star Australian cricketer is a great influence to have in the team and players are looking forward to learning from him.

Pujara has been in scintillating touch for Sussex already this season, with the prolific right-hander already notching two centuries from three matches to be the leading run-scorer in the second tier of England’s County Championship.

Sussex now have the luxury of Smith joining the side for three matches ahead of June’s World Test Championship final and the Indian plans to pick the brains of the experienced Australian in his role as captain.

“He (Smith) is a great influence to have in the team and the guys will be looking forward to having him in the dressing room and will try and have a chat with him and learn from him, just to see how he prepares as he has a lot of experience,” Pujara told Sussex Cricket.

“We are all looking forward to having him here and sharing his experience as he has a lot of knowledge about the game and it will be nice to have his input,” he added.

The 35-year-old Pujara revealed he had never played in the same team as Smith, but that will all change when Sussex travels to Worcestershire for the four-day clash that commences on Thursday.

“We have spoken, but most of the time we have played against each other. It is never for the same team, so it will be exciting and I will try and get his thoughts, try and get to know him a little better,” he said.

“We will be playing in the WTC final (against each other), so it will be a mixed feeling. On the field, we always have good battles, but off the field, we are good friends,” he added.

Pujara managed scores of just 8 and 15 during India’s loss to New Zealand at the inaugural World Test Championship final in 2021 and he will be keen to improve on those efforts in the one-off Test against Australia at The Oval from June 7.

The India No.3 feels like he is currently in good touch and his most recent century – a patient knock of 151 against Gloucestershire – was his best of the County season thus far.

“When I went into bat it felt slightly difficult and during my innings, I had to work hard, had to defend well, and play many dot balls as well,” Pujara noted.

“Considering the form I was in, I got 100 in the first game, so I felt that I was batting well,” he added.

