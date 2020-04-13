Saqlain Mushtaq and Anil Kumble were two of the finest spinners in the 1990s but while they were fierce rivals on the field, off it, the two were wonderful friends. Saqlain revealed how he treated Kumble like an elder brother, recalling the numerous instances when the former India legspinner would help him immensely during his career. Also Read - COVID-19: Free Coronavirus Testing Should be Available Only For Poor, Says Supreme Court

"Our culture has taught us to respect elders and Anil bhai is just like my elder brother. Whenever we meet, we have good chats. Even during playing days, you could walk up to him and seek suggestions in middle of a series. He would help you with necessary tips and would never misguide it. I have a lot of respect for him," 43-year-old Saqlain told Sportstar.

Perhaps the most famous series the two premier spinners played together was Pakistan's two-Test tour of India in 1999. After Saqlain had claimed five-wicket-hauls in both innings of the Chennai Test, Kumble – who himself had figures of 6/70 in the first innings – entered history books in the next game in Delhi by becoming only the second bowler to take all 10 wickets in an innings. Saqlain, who admits to have been in awe of the performance, regrets not playing alongside Kumble.

“We have played against each other, but never together. I wish I could play at least one match, where both of us could have been in the same team. I have played together with Muttiah Muralitharan in MCL league matches, and it was super fun. I hope someday we can perhaps play in some veterans’ match where Anil bhai and I will be in the same team,” the former offspinner added.

Saqlain revealed another incident when Kumble came to his aid. There was a time in Saqlain’s career when he would struggle with his vision and was in need of a solution. No points for guessing; it was Kumble who saved the day.

“We were in England and I told Anil bhai that there are not many good opticians back home, so I am struggling and if he could suggest some ophthalmologists. So, he suggested that I go to Dr. Bharat Rugani. Even he said that he and [Sourav] Ganguly consult him often. He gave me the [contact] number of the doctor and I visited him in Harley Street (in London),” Saqlain said.

“The doctor checked my eyes and gave me lenses. I had cataract, the vision power was cylindrical and also the eyes were weak. I had consulted many doctors in Pakistan and none could treat it. So, it was Anil bhai who would help me get in touch with the doctor. It was because of him that I could recover. He is a gem of a person.

“If I [stood] in the boundary while fielding, my anticipation power was zero. That’s why I would be slow and would react late. Now, I can see everything clearly.”