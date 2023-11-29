Home

Sports

“He Might Feel Pandya’s Move Is Not Fair”, Kris Srikkanth Opines On Jasprit Bumrah’s Viral Cryptic Instagram Post

“He Might Feel Pandya’s Move Is Not Fair”, Kris Srikkanth Opines On Jasprit Bumrah’s Viral Cryptic Instagram Post

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Srikkanth praised Bumrah and said that one cannot find another cricketer like him.

Jasprit Bumrah and Kris Srikkanth. (Image: Twitter X)

New Delhi [India], November 29: Jasprit Bumrah’s cryptic Instagram post has taken the Indian cricketing fraternity by storm on Tuesday and now ex India star Kris Srikkanth feels that the reason behind might be Hardik Pandya’s trade move back to Mumbai Indians.

Trending Now

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Srikkanth praised Bumrah and said that one cannot find another cricketer like him.

You may like to read

Jasprit Bumrah is currently rested from international duty after the ICC World Cup 2023 campaign.

The former right-handed batter said the 29-year-old pacer might have regrets and was hurt since the Mumbai-based franchise celebrating someone who left and came back.

“You can’t find another cricketer like Jasprit Bumrah. Be it Tests or white-ball cricket, he is one of the best going around. He gave it his all in the World Cup. And as you said, in the 5th Test against England, he was the stand-in Test captain in 2022. He might have regrets. He would have been hurt.

He must be feeling that he stayed back with MI but the franchise is now celebrating someone who left and came back. He might feel it’s not fair,” Srikkanth said.

He added that the same thing happened with Ravindra Jadeja at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but the team management sorted things out.

He added that he expected the Mumbai-based franchise to sit with the players and make things right.

“Something, similar happened with Ravindra Jadeja at CSK. But the team management and the captain came in and sorted out everything. In my opinion, what will happen is… I am sure the team management will sit with Pandya, Bumrah, and Rohit and sort out things. As a team only, you can only win championships. I would been hurt if something like that happened to me.

After Hardik Pandya has returned, Bumrah might think, I am from Gujarat, I could have captained that team. I don’t whether it’s a lack of communication. Something must have happened. Otherwise, Bumrah, who is such a down-to-earth person… He is a fantastic human being if he is getting annoyed, obviously, something must have happened,” he added.

The MI pacer shared a cryptic story on Instagram on Tuesday which read, “Silence is sometimes the best answer.” Minutes later the story went viral and fans started to believe that Panyda’s arrival had affected Bumrah’s chance to stay in Mumbai.

The former Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper made his return to MI on Monday to continue his journey with the five-time champions.

(With ANI Inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.