He Needs To Do Better: Dimitar Berbatov Lashes Out Manchester United Player Casemiro For his Poor Performance

Manchester United will be play against Nottingham Forest at home in the Premier League on August 25, Saturday.

Casemiro in action for Manchester United. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has expressed his opinion that Brazilian defensive midfielder and Red Devils midfielder Casemiro is not meeting his playing standards and is struggling to find his form this season.

Erik ten Hag’s side hasn’t made the most of the start to the season; Manchester United is currently sitting in 12th position with three points in the Premier League (PL) after two games. The Red Devils earned a 1-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their opening match. Last weekend, against Tottenham Hotspur, Erik ten Hag’s side suffered a 2-0 loss.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro, who played 90 minutes against both teams, didn’t impress his side as he struggled in those games. Therefore, former Red Devils player Berbatov has expressed his thoughts that the Brazilian star player needs to improve because Casemiro has set high standards for himself.

Casemiro needs to do better, based on the standards that he has shown over several years at Real Madrid and last season at United,” Berbatov wrote in his Betfair column. “The standards he has set for himself are really high,” Dimitar Berbatov said.

“In the first couple of games, Casemiro has not played at the standards that we saw of him. I’m sure that he knows it. The team are not playing as well as everybody expected them to play and if they don’t wake up, the season will be gone and it will be another wasted year,” he said.

“The whole team needs to improve, you always point to the star players in the team who are setting the standards and when they don’t play well it’s always noticeable. In the case of Casemiro, you know how good a player he is and if he’s not in his best form then the team is going to suffer,” he added.

