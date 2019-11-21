Australia captain Tim Paine found an interesting way to sledge Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan in the first Test at The Gabba on Thursday. Paine said: “He smells very nice” while trying to upset Rizwan’s momentum and go for an erratic shot off Nathan Lyon’s bowling in the 46th over of first innings.

Before the compliment, Paine also asked Rizwan to hit Lyon for a boundary with a sweep shot.

The 27-year-old Rizwan entered when Pakistan were at a precarious 94/5. He smashed seven boundaries en route to his 34-ball 37 which was brought to an end by a controversial dismissal off Pat Cummins.

The incident happened in the 55th over when Rizwan nicked one to Cummins to wicketkeeper Tim Paine. The on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth immediately went upstairs to check with third umpire Michael Gough, who ruled in favour of the bowler although replays showed no part of Cummins’ foot was behind the line.

The ICC’s playing conditions state that “the bowler’s front foot must land with some part of the foot, whether grounded or raised, behind the popping crease.” The playing conditions also state that in case the third umpire does not find enough evidence on replays, the on-field call will stay.

Tim Paine doing some recruiting for the @HurricanesBBL out in the middle of the ‘G… 😂 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/6btRZA3KI7 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2018

Stump mic on 🔊

It’s cricket like never before, no commentary in the whole over 😮 #AUSvIND #foxcricket pic.twitter.com/8R2nwVMa9W — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) December 10, 2018

This is not the first time Paine has made headlines for his comments behind the wicket. In 2018, he sledged Rishabh Pant as well asking him to babysit his kids.