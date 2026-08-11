‘He thought I would play for longer’, Ajinkya Rahane reveals Sachin Tendulkar’s message on his sudden retirement

Tendulkar actually thought that Rahane would actually go on to play a bit longer for India, however, the latter revealed that he did not want to drag on

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/he-thought-i-would-play-for-longer-ajinkya-rahane-reveals-sachin-tendulkars-message-on-his-sudden-retirement-8498772/ Copy

File photo of Ajinkya Rahane. (Credits: IANS)

Mumbai batter Ajinkya Rahane recently shocked everyone after announcing his retirement from all forms of international cricket after a successful stint with the Indian national team. He took to his official social media accounts to make the announcement with a minute-long emotional video which has already gained more than three million likes.

Ajinkya Rahane’s retirement sparked plenty of reactions from fans and his former teammates but the biggest personality to react on his departure is former India captain Sachin Tendulkar. The Master Blaster did not make any statement publicly instead he spoke to Rahane over a phone call right after the latter made the announcement.

Also Read: With Virat Kohli, intensity is ‘non-negotiable’, says former Team India fielding coach T Dilip

While speaking to the Indian Express, Ajinkya Rahane revealed that Sachin Tendulkar was actually the first one to call him with the latter expressing his shock on the former Test captain’s sudden retirement.

Tendulkar actually thought that Rahane would actually go on to play a bit longer for India, however, the latter did not want to drag on.

“The first call came from Sachin paaji, who said he thought I would play for longer. I told him I didn’t want to drag on because I was retiring without any regrets,” Ajinkya Rahane told the Indian Express.

The 38-year-old further revealed that several of his former teammates India teammates like Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah also messaged him after he broke the news. “Irfan Pathan also called, while Pujara, Virat, Rohit and Bumrah all messaged me. I told everyone the same thing: I was satisfied because I had given everything to the game,” Rahane added.

Rahane got emotional after recording his retirement video

Speaking about the video he uploaded on his official Instagram account, Ajinkya Rahane also disclosed that he cried a lot after recoding the minute-long clip when he realized that he would no longer be able to do the thing he loves the most.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane)

“After recording the video, I cried a lot. I was emotional while discussing retirement with my family, but I didn’t expect the recording itself to affect me so much. The reality hit that I would no longer do something I had loved for years. That thought stayed with me throughout the recording,” Ajinkya Rahane concluded.

Ajinkya Rahane retires from the international format after scoring 5077 runs in the red-ball format, 2962 in one-day internationals and 375 in the shortest form. In the domestic circuit, Rahane scored 14,209 runs in First-Class cricket, 6853 in List A and 7968 in T20s.