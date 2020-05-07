Former Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas feels Paris St. Germain’s striker Kylian Mbappe’s style fits Spanish club Real Madrid well. Hailing the young Frenchman, Fabregas reckoned he has a lot of hunger in him. Also Read - Bale and Co. Urge Federation Not to Rush Into La Liga Resumption

"He is a very hungry boy who wants to be the best," Fabregas told the Estudio Estadio programme as per Daily Mail.

"Because of his style of play, he would fit in very well at a team like Real Madrid," he added.

In a short span of time, Mbappe already has a World Cup in his cabinet. He scored a brace in the 2018 WC final against Belgium as Frace clinched the coveted crown.

The 21-year-old also has four Ligue 1 titles – once with Monaco and thrice with his current club PSG and that makes him one of the most sought after footballers in the world.

He has been in top form lately as he had already scored 30 goals in 33 games and it includes 17 assists for his club in the league before coronavirus lockdown forced the season to be brought to a halt.

