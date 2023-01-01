HEA vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match The Gabba, Brisbane 1.45 PM IST January 1, Sunday

TOSS – The KFC Big Bash League 2022 match toss between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers will take place at 1.15 PM IST

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane.

Keeper – Joshua Philippe

Batsmen – Colin Munro (vc), Kurtis Patterson, James Vince

All-rounders – Hayden Kerr ©, James Bazley, Michael Neser

Bowlers – Jackson Bird, Chris Jordan, Mark Steketee, Ben Dwarshuis.

HEA vs SIX Probable Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat: James Bazley, Sam Billings, Max Bryant, Matthew Kuhnemann, Colin Munro, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson (C), Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Ross Whiteley, Nathan McSweeney

Sydney Sixers: Jackson Bird, Daniel Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Moises Henriques (C), Hayden Kerr, Izharulhaq Naveed, Kurtis Patterson, Joshua Philippe, Jordan Silk, James Vince, Naveen-ul-Haq.