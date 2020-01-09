Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Prediction, Big Bash League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 29 HEA vs HUR:

The 2019–20 Big Bash League season or BBL|09 is the ninth season of the KFC Big Bash League, the professional men’s Twenty20 domestic cricket competition in Australia. The tournament started on 17 December 2019 and will conclude on 8 February 2020. The length of the season has been shortened compared to that from the last year while the number of matches would be increased from 59 to 61 from the previous season. The knock-outs have been revamped into a play-off system where the top two teams in the league will get a second chance to make it to the final even if they lose the first match in the play-offs. The play-off matches have all been given unique monikers, namely The Eliminator, The Qualifier, The Knock-Out, The Challenger followed by The Final. Melbourne Renegades are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes will take place at 1:10 PM (IST).

Time: 1:40 PM IST

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

HEA vs HUR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Tom Banton, Matthew Wade (vice-captain)

Batsmen – Chris Lynn (captain), Caleb Jewell, David Miller

All-rounders – Ben Cutting, Matt Renshaw

Bowlers – Ben Laughlin, Mitchell Swepson, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad

HEA vs HUR Probable Playing XIs:

Brisbane Heat: Tom Banton (WK), Joe Burns, Chris Lynn (C), Max Bryant, Matt Renshaw, Ben Cutting, Jack Prestwidge, Josh Lalor, Mitchell Swepson, Zahir Khan, Ben Laughlin

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (C), Caleb Jewell, David Miller, Ben McDermott (WK), George Bailey, Simon Milenko, Thomas Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland, David Moody/Clive Rose

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Chris Lynn, Tom Banton, Matthew Wade

Vice-Captain Options: Matt Renshaw, Ben Cutting, Joe Burns

HEA vs HUR Squads:

Brisbane Heat Squad: Tom Banton, Max Bryant, Chris Lynn(c), Matt Renshaw, Ben Cutting, Jimmy Peirson(w), Mark Steketee, Josh Lalor, Jack Prestwidge, Zahir Khan, Ben Laughlin, Joe Burns, Mitchell Swepson

Hobart Hurricanes Squad: Caleb Jewell, Matthew Wade(c), David Miller, Ben McDermott(w), George Bailey, Simon Milenko, Thomas Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland, David Moody, Clive Rose, Macalister Wright

