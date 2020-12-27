Dream11 Team Prediction

HEA vs HUR KFC Big Bash League – T20 Match 16: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes T20 at The Gabba, Brisbane 1:40 PM IST December 27 Sunday:

The Heats will take on the Hurricanes in the sixteenth match of the ongoing KFC Big Bash League on Sunday at the Gabba, Brisbane. While the hosts are yet to open their account after three games, the Hurricanes are on a roll – with three wins in four games.

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of HEA vs HUR, KFC Big Bash League – T20, Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team Player List, Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – HEA vs HUR KFC Big Bash League – T20, Online Cricket Tips – Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes KFC Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Big Bash League 2020, Fantasy Tips – Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes will take place at 1:10 PM IST – December 27.

Time: 1.40 PM IST

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane.

HEA vs HUR My Dream11 Team

Ben McDermott (captain), D’Arcy Short (vice-captain), Jimmy Peirson, Peter Handscomb, Colin Ingram, David Malan, Max Bryant, James Faulkner, Xavier Bartlett, Jack Wildermuth, Riley Meredith

HEA vs HUR Probable Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat: Sam Heazlett, Max Bryant, Tom Cooper, Daniel Lawrence, Lewis Gregory, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ben Laughlin

Hobart Hurricanes: D’Arcy Short, Dawid Malan, Ben McDermott, Peter Handscomb, Colin Ingram, Tim David, Keemo Paul, James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith

HEA vs HUR Full Squads

Brisbane Heat: Sam Heazlett, Max Bryant, Simon Milenko, Daniel Lawrence, Tom Cooper, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson (wk/captain), Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, James Bazley, Lewis Gregory, Matthew Kuhnemann, Lachlan Pfeffer, Connor Sully, Jack Wood

Hobart Hurricanes: D’Arcy Short, Ben McDermott (wk), Peter Handscomb (captain), Colin Ingram, Tim David, Keemo Paul, James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith, Johan Botha, Dawid Malan, David Moody, Mitchell Owen, Wil Parker, Charlie Wakim, Nick Winter, Macalister Wright

