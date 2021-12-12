HEA vs REN Dream11 Team Predictions Big Bash League T20

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s HEA vs REN at Carrara Oval: The T20 action continues in the second-most followed T20 league in the world – Big Bash League T20 – in the match no. 11 of BBL tournament, Brisbane Heat will take on Melbourne Renegades at the Carrara Oval on Monday. The Big Bash League T20 HEA vs REN match will start at 1:45 PM IST – December 13. Brisbane Heat are off to poor start in BBL T20 with two back-to-back losses against Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers. Meanwhile, Melbourne Renegades started their tournament with a narrow 2-run victory over Adelaide Strikers but suffered shock defeat against the same opposition by 49 runs in their reverse encounter. Here is the Big Bash League T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and HEA vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, HEA vs REN Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, HEA vs REN Probable XIs Big Bash League T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League T20.Also Read - SHA vs EMB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Emirates D10: Captain, Playing 11s, Top Picks For Today's- Sharjah vs Emirates Blues Match 22, Team News From Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 11 PM IST December 12 Sunday

Venue: Carrara Oval, Perth.

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network

HEA vs REN My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Ben Duckett (C), Sam Harper (VC),

Batsmen – Chris Lynn, Sam Heazlett, Mackenzie Harvey, James Seymour,

All-rounders – Mohammad Nabi,

Bowlers – Kane Richardson, Zahir Khan, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb ur Rahman

HEA vs REN Probable Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat: Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson (C/wk), Tom Cooper, James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Cameron Gannon, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Liam Guthrie.

Melbourne Renegades: Sam Harper (wk), Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, James Seymour, Mohammad Nabi, Will Sutherland, Jonathan Merlo, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson (c), Reece Topley, Zahir Khan.

HEA vs REN Squads

Brisbane Heat: Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson (wk/Captain), Tom Cooper, James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Cameron Gannon, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Liam Guthrie, Mark Steketee, Jack Wildermuth, Tom Abell, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan McSweeney, Matthew Willans.

Melbourne Renegades: Sam Harper (wk), Mackenzie Harvey, James Seymour, Nic Maddinson (Captain), Mohammad Nabi, Jonathan Merlo, Will Sutherland, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Zahir Khan, Reece Topley, Jake Fraser, Josh Lalor, Mitchell Perry, Jack Prestwidge.

