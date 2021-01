HEA vs REN Dream11 Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's HEA vs REN at Manuka Oval, Canberra: Renegades continue to be at the bottom of the BBL points table with two wins from nine matches. Heat aren't far away at sixth spot in the eight-team competition. This is the first meeting of the season between these two teams.

TOSS: The Big Bash League toss between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades will take place at 1:15 PM IST – January 14.

Time: 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra.

HEA vs REN My Dream11 Team

Aaron Finch (captain), Mark Steketee (vice-captain), Jimmy Peirson, Chris Lynn, Joe Denly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jack Wildermuth, Jack Prestwidge, Xavier Bartlett, Kane Richardson, Morne Morkel

HEA vs REN Probable Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Joe Denly, Chris Lynn, Jack Wildermuth, Joe Burns, Lewis Gregory, Jimmy Peirson, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Morne Morkel

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch, Sam Harper, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Beau Webster, Peter Hatzoglou, Imad Wasim, Jack Prestwidge, Will Sutherland, Noor Ahmad, Kane Richardson

HEA vs REN Full Squads

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Chris Lynn (captain), Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Lewis Gregory, James Bazley, Jack Wildermuth, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Laughlin, Tom Cooper, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Simon Milenko, Morne Morkel, Lachlan Pfeffer, Jack Wood

Melbourne Renegades: Mackenzie Harvey, Aaron Finch (captain), Sam Harper (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Jack Prestwidge, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Beau Webster, Imad Wasim, Kane Richardson, Peter Hatzoglou, Noor Ahmad, Brody Couch, Zak Evans, Jon Holland, Shaun Marsh, Josh Lalor, Mitchell Perry, Will Sutherland

