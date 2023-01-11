Top Recommended Stories
HEA vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2022-23 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Gabba 2:10 PM IST January 11, Wednesday
Here is the FanCode Big Bash League 2022-23 Series Dream11 Team Prediction
HEA vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2022-23 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers, Playing 11s For Today's Match at Gabba at 2:10 PM IST January 11, Wednesday.
Bottom-dwellers Brisbane Heat will be taking on second placed Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League at the Gabba. Brisbane have won only two out of their 8 games, while Perth have registered 6 wins out of their 8 matches so far.
TOSS – The KFC Big Bash League 2022-23 match toss between Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers will take place at 1:40 PM IST.
Time – January 11, Wednesday, 1:40 PM IST.
Venue: Gabba, Brisbane.
HEA vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction
Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Ashton Turner, Cameron Bancroft, Michael Neser, Marnus Labuschagne, Aaron Hardie, Andrew Tye, Lance Morris, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson.
Captain: Josh Inglis, Vice-Captain: Mark Skeketee.
HEA vs SCO Probable Playing XIs
Brisbane Heat: Usman Khawaja, Josh Brown, Matt Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne, Jimmy Peirson (c&wk), Ross Whiteley, Michael Neser, James Bazley/Max Bryant, Mark Steketee, Matt Kuhnemann and Mitchell Swepson.
Perth Scorchers: Stevie Eskinazi, Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Lance Morris, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff and Peter Hatzoglou.
