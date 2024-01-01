Home

HEA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction, BBL, Match 22: Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, Gabba, 1:45 PM IST

BBL|13, HEA vs SIX: Match Prediction, Dream11 Team, Fantasy Tips & Pitch Report | Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers

HEA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction, BBL, Match 22: Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, Gabba: The toss and start for the match has been delayed due to rain. This is unfortunate and we are hoping we have a game shortly.

Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Josh Philippe, Sam Billings

Batters: Colin Munro, James Vince, Jordan Silk

All-rounders: Michael Neser, Moises Henriques, Jack Edwards, Paul Walter

Bowlers: Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett

Probable Playing XI

Brisbane Heat: C Munro (C), Josh Brown, NA McSweeney, Sam Billings (wk), Matt Renshaw, PI Walter, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, SH Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Swepson

Sydney Sixers: JR Philippe (wk), JM Vince, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (C), JC Silk, J Edwards, Joel Davies, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, JM Bird, Todd Murphy

Squads:

Sydney Sixers Squad: Josh Philippe(w), James Vince, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques(c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Todd Murphy, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Steve OKeefe, Mitchell Perry

Brisbane Heat Squad: Josh Brown, Colin Munro(c), Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Sam Billings(w), Paul Walter, Xavier Bartlett, Michael Neser, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Max Bryant, Jordan Buckingham, Jimmy Peirson

