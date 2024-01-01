By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
HEA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction, BBL, Match 22: Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, Gabba, 1:45 PM IST
HEA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction, BBL, Match 22: Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, Gabba: The toss and start for the match has been delayed due to rain. This is unfortunate and we are hoping we have a game shortly.
Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Josh Philippe, Sam Billings
Batters: Colin Munro, James Vince, Jordan Silk
All-rounders: Michael Neser, Moises Henriques, Jack Edwards, Paul Walter
Bowlers: Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett
Probable Playing XI
Brisbane Heat: C Munro (C), Josh Brown, NA McSweeney, Sam Billings (wk), Matt Renshaw, PI Walter, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, SH Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Swepson
Sydney Sixers: JR Philippe (wk), JM Vince, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (C), JC Silk, J Edwards, Joel Davies, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, JM Bird, Todd Murphy
Squads:
Sydney Sixers Squad: Josh Philippe(w), James Vince, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques(c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Todd Murphy, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Steve OKeefe, Mitchell Perry
Brisbane Heat Squad: Josh Brown, Colin Munro(c), Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Sam Billings(w), Paul Walter, Xavier Bartlett, Michael Neser, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Max Bryant, Jordan Buckingham, Jimmy Peirson
