HEA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction, BBL, Qualifier: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, Carrara Oval, 2:10 PM IST

HEA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction, BBL, Qualifier: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, Carrara Oval, 2:10 PM IST

HEA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Big Bash League 2024, Qualifier

HEA vs SIX Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: J Peirson, J Philippe

Batters: D Hughes, J Brown, M Bryant

All-rounders: M Henriques, P Walter, M Neser

Bowlers: X Bartlett, J Bird, B Dwarshuis

Probable Playing XIs

HEA Probable Playing XI: Josh Brown, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Nathan McSweeney (c), Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Paul Walter, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann.

SIX Probable Playing XI: Daniel Hughes, Josh Philippe (wk), Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Todd Murphy.

Squads:

Brisbane Heat Squad: Josh Brown, Jimmy Peirson(w), Nathan McSweeney(c), Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Paul Walter, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Jordan Buckingham, Charlie Wakim

Sydney Sixers Squad: Daniel Hughes, Josh Philippe(w), Moises Henriques(c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Todd Murphy, Joel Davies, Steve OKeefe, Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Perry

