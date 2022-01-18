HEA vs SIX Dream11 Team Predictions Big Bash League T20

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SIX vs HEA at Gabba: Brisbane Heat's miserable run of form in the Big Bash League continued as they suffered a fifth successive loss with Perth Scorchers becoming the latest side to get the better of them in their most recent contest. Despite a brilliant knock of 81 from opener Max Bryant, the Heat's total of 155 proved to be short as the Brisbane bowling unit struggled to deal with the opposition's quality batting line-up which saw them succumb to a six-wicket loss. Sydney Sixers blew the chance to stay in contention to finish at the top of the BBL ladder as they suffered a shock loss at the hands of Adelaide Stars last time out and now the pressure is on to win their final round robin game to ensure they seal second spot. The Sixers suffered an eight-wicket loss as their bowling unit underwhelmed in defending a target of 162 but their options will be boosted here with Nathan Lyon available following the conclusion of the Ashes. Here is the Big Bash League T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and HEA vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, HEA vs SIX Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, HEA vs SIX Probable XIs Big Bash League T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League T20.

TOSS: The Big Bash League T20 toss between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers will take place at 7:05 AM IST.

Time: 7:35 AM IST.

Venue: Gabba, Brisbane.

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network, SONYLIV app.

HEA vs SIX My Dream11 Team

Josh Philippe, Ben Duckett, Jimmy Peirson, Moises Henriques, Chris Lynn, Sam Heazlett, Sean Abbott, Dan Christian, Jackson Bird, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr.

Captain: Sean Abbott, Vice-Captain: Josh Phillipe.

HEA vs SIX Probable Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Ben Duckett, Chris Lynn, Sam Heazlett, Marnus Labuschagne, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), Michael Neser, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Swepson.

Sydney Sixers: Jack Edwards, Josh Philippe (wk), Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Daniel Christian, Justin Avendano, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Nathan Lyon.

HEA vs SIX Squads

Brisbane Heat: Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson (wk/Captain), James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Matthew Kuhnemann, Liam Guthrie, Matthew Willans, Nathan McSweeney, Tom Banton, Mitchell Swepson.

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (Captain), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Lloyd Pope, Mickey Edwards, Shadab Khan, Todd Murphy, Jack Edwards, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Nick Winter.