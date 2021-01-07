HEA vs STA Dream11 Tips And Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's HEA vs STA at Carrara Oval, Queensland: In another exciting match of KFC Big Bash League – T20 2020, Melbourne Stars will take on Brisbane Heat at Carrara Oval, Queensland on Thursday. The Big Bash League – HEA vs STA T20 match will begin at 3:50 PM IST – January 7. Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat are currently placed outside the top-4. The Stars are occupying the fifth position, having won three of their seven games, while one game did not yield any result. On the other hand, Brisbane Heat have also registered three wins so far, but have lost a game more than their opposition.

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars will take place at 3.15 PM IST – January 7.

Time: 3:50 PM IST.

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland.

HEA vs STA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jimmy Peirson, Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Hilton Cartwright

All-rounders: Jack Wildermuth, Glenn Maxwell (C), Marcus Stoinis (VC)

Bowlers: Liam Hatcher, Sam Rainbird, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

HEA vs STA Probable Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Joe Denly, Chris Lynn (C), Jack Wildermuth, Joe Burns, Lewis Gregory, Jimmy Peirson (WK), James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Melbourne Stars: Andre Fletcher, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell (C), Nicholas Pooran (WK), Seb Gotch, Sam Rainbird, Nick Larkin, Liam Hatcher, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa.

HEA vs STA SQUADS

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Chris Lynn (C), Daniel Lawrence, Tom Cooper, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben Laughlin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Simon Milenko, Connor Sully, Jack Wood.

Melbourne Stars: Andre Fletcher, Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (C), Nicholas Pooran, Hilton Cartwright, Seb Gotch (wk), Adam Zampa, Liam Hatcher, Sam Rainbird, Billy Stanlake, Ben Dunk, Samuel Elliott, Clint Hinchliffe, Zahir Khan, Lance Morris, Nic Maddinson, Tom O Connell.

