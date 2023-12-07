Home

HEA vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars, Playing 11s For Today’s Match The Gabba, Brisbane 1.45 PM IST December 7, Thursday

Here is the Dream 11 of HEA vs STA Big Bash League 2023 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and HEA vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction, HEA vs STA Fantasy Cricket Prediction, HEA vs STA Playing 11s Big Bash League 2023 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League 2023 Series.

HEA vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

HEA vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars, Playing 11s For Today's Match The Gabba, Brisbane 1.45 PM IST December 7, Thursday.

TOSS – The Big Bash League 2023 match toss between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars will take place at 1.15 PM IST

Time –7 December 2023, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane.

HEA vs STA Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: S Billings

Batters: U Khawaja, T Fraser, M Labuschagne

All-rounders: G Maxwell(vc), M Stoinis, M Neser, N Renshaw, I Wasim

Bowlers: N Coulter Nile, S Johnson(c)

HEA vs STA Probable Playing XIs

HEA: Usman Khawaja, Matt Renshaw, Sam Billings (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Will Prestige, Josh Brown, Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann

STA: Sam Harper (wk), Joe Burns, Marcus Stoinis, Tom Fraser Rogers, Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell, Liam Dawson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Joel Paris, Scott Boland.

Squads

Brisbane Heat: Usman Khawaja (c), Xavier Bartlett, Sam Billings (wk), Josh Brown, Max Bryant, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan McSweeney, Colin Munro, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Will Prestwidge, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Paul Walter, Jack Wildermuth

Melbourne Stars: Scott Boland, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Liam Dawson, Sam Harper, Campbell Kellaway, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell, Jono Merlo, Usama Mir, Joel Paris, Haris Rauf, Corey Rocchiccioli, Tom Rogers (wk), Mark Steketee, Marcus Stoinis, Olly Stone, Imad Wasim, Beau Webster.

