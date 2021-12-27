HEA vs STA Dream11 Team Predictions Big Bash League T20

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's HEA vs STA at The Gabba: The T20 cricket caravan rolls in the Big Bash League T20 tournament – in the match no. 23 – Melbourne Stars will take on Brisbane Heat at The Gabba on Monday. The Big Bash League T20 HEA vs STA match will start at 3:35 PM IST – December 27. Brisbane Heat are heading into this match on the back of an away win over Adelaide Strikers by 39 runs. With 2 wins and 3 losses, Brisbane are at the fifth spot in the Big Bash League T20 standings with 8 points. Melbourne Stars, on the other hand, are struggling to find consistency in this competition. They lost their last two matches and currently hold the 7th spot in the BBL T20 points table with 7 points.

TOSS: The Big Bash League T20 toss between Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat will take place at 9:30 AM IST – December 27.

Time: 3:35 PM IST.

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane.

HEA vs STA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett

Batters – Hilton Cartwright, Marcus Stoinis, Sam Heazlett (VC), Max Bryant

All-rounders – Glenn Maxwell (C), Andre Russell

Bowlers – Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett

HEA vs STA Probable Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat: Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson (C/wk), Tom Cooper, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Liam Guthrie.

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Joe Clarke (wk), Glenn Maxwell (C), Joe Burns, Andre Russell, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Qais Ahmad, Brody Couch.

HEA vs STA Squads

Brisbane Heat: Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Tom Cooper, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson (wk/Captain), James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Liam Guthrie, Jack Wildermuth, Xavier Bartlett, Cameron Gannon, Nathan McSweeney.

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Joe Clarke (wk), Glenn Maxwell (Captain), Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Andre Russell, Beau Webster, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Qais Ahmad, Brody Couch, Clint Hinchliffe, Peter Nevill, Sam Rainbird.

