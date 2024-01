Home

HEA vs STR Dream11 Prediction, BBL, Challenger: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today's Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers, Carrara Oval, 2:10 PM IST

HEA vs STR Dream11 Prediction, BBL, Challenger: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers, Carrara Oval, 2:10 PM IST

HEA vs STR Dream11 Prediction, BBL, Challenger: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers, Carrara Oval, 2:10 PM IST:

HEA vs SIX Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jimmy Peirson

Batters: Jake Weatherald, D’Arcy Short

All-rounders: Michael Neser, Matthew Short, Paul Walter, Cameron Boyce, David Payne, Xavier Bartlett

Bowlers: Spencer Johnson, Lloyd Pope

Probable Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat: Josh Brown, Jimmy Peirson (wk), NA McSweeney (C), Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, PI Walter, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, SH Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann

Adelaide Strikers: MW Short (C), DJM Short, J Weatherald, Thomas Kelly, HJ Nielsen (wk), BAD Manenti, James Bazley, Henry Thornton, David Payne, CJ Boyce, L Pope

Squads:

Brisbane Heat: Usman Khawaja (c), Xavier Bartlett, Sam Billings (wk), Josh Brown, Max Bryant, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan McSweeney, Colin Munro, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Will Prestwidge, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Paul Walter, Jack Wildermuth

Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short (c), Chris Lynn, D’Arcy Short, Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielsen (wk), Adam Hose, James Bazley, Jamie Overton, Wes Agar, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Boyce, Ben Manenti, Henry Thornton, David Payne, Lloyd Pope

