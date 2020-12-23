HEA vs STR Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's HEA vs STR at The Gabba, Brisbane: The 13th match of the BBL will be played between Brisbane and Adelaide in Brisbane today. With two defeats in as many matches, Brisbane are currently at the bottom of the points table while Adelaide are fifth in the standings after one win and two defeats from three matches so far.

TOSS: The Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers will take place at 1.15 PM IST – December 23.

Time: 1.45 PM IST.

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane.

HEA vs STR My Dream11 Team

Jake Weatherald (captain), Jack Wildermuth (vice-captain), Jimmy Peirson, Jonathan Wells, Max Bryant, Chris Lynn, Matt Renshaw, Dan Lawrence, Daniel Worrall, Wes Agar, Rashid Khan

HEA vs STR Probable Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Sam Haezlett, Chris Lynn, Daniel Lawrence, Tom Cooper, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Pierson, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben Laughlin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Adelaide Strikers: Phillip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Harry Nielsen, Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Danny Briggs, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar

HEA vs STR Full Squads

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Chris Lynn (captain), Daniel Lawrence, Tom Cooper, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben Laughlin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Simon Milenko, Connor Sully, Jack Wood

Adelaide Strikers: Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Harry Nielsen (wk), Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short, Liam Scott, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle (captain), Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, Liam O Connor, Spencer Johnson, Cameron Valente

