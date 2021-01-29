HEA vs STR Dream11 Tips And Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's HEA vs STR at The Gabba, Brisbane: In another enthralling encounter of KFC Big Bash League – T20 2020, Adelaide Strikers will take on Brisbane Heat at The Gabba, Brisbane Friday – January 29. The Big Bash League – T20 Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers match will begin at 1:45 PM IST. Strikers are lucky to book a spot in the playoffs. Despite losing their last game against Sydney Thunder, they managed to secure fifth place as both Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars lost their respective last match. On the other hand, Brisbane Heat played well in their last game against Perth Scorchers to finish fourth and seal an eliminator place. Coming to this game, whoever wins this match will advance to the knockouts, where they will face Sydney Thunder. As for the losing team, it will be curtains to their campaign. Here is the KFC Big Bash League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and HEA vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, HEA vs STR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, HEA vs STR Probable XIs Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League – T20.

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers will take place at 1.15 PM IST – January 29.

Time: 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane.

HEA vs STR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey (VC)

Batsmen: Max Bryant, Chris Lynn, Jake Weatherald

All-rounders: Travis Head, Jack Wildermuth, Marnus Labuschagne (C)

Bowlers: Daniel Worrall, Wes Agar, Mark Steketee, Peter Siddle

HEA vs STR Probable Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat: Chris Lynn (C), Max Bryant, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson (WK), Lewis Gregory, Jack Prestwidge, Mark Steketee, Ben Laughlin/Xavier Bartlett and Mitchell Swepson.

Adelaide Strikers: Alex Carey (WK), Jake Weatherald, Phil Salt, Travis Head (C), Matt Renshaw/Jono Wells, Ryan Gibson, Michael Neser, Danny Briggs, Liam O’Connor, Peter Siddle and Wes Agar.

HEA vs STR SQUADS

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Chris Lynn (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Lewis Gregory, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Jack Wildermuth, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Ben Laughlin, Xavier Bartlett, Tom Cooper, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Morne Morkel, James Bazley, Lachlan Pfeffer.

Adelaide Strikers: Matt Renshaw, Philip Salt, Alex Carey (wk/C), Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald, Ryan Gibson, Daniel Worrall, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, Harry Conway, Peter Siddle, Harry Nielsen, Liam O Connor, Spencer Johnson, Liam Scott, Matthew Short, Cameron Valente.

