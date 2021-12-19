HEA vs THU Dream11 Team Predictions Big Bash League T20

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's HEA vs THU at The Gabba: The excitement of T20 cricket continues in Big Bash League T20 – Brisbane Heat will take on Sydney Thunder in match no. 14 at the The Gabba on Sunday. The Big Bash League T20 HEA vs THU match will start at 2:15 PM IST – December 19. After two back-to-back defeats against Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers, Brisbane Heat got back themselves into the winning ways with 5 wickets victory over Melbourne Renegades. Sydney Thunder, on the other hand, have lost their last 2 matches against Melbourne Stars by 6 wickets and 4 runs respectively. Not catching up with the required run rate made them lose those matches. Here is the Big Bash League T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and HEA vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction, HEA vs THU Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, HEA vs THU Probable XIs Big Bash League T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League T20.

TOSS: The Big Bash League T20 toss between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder will take place at 1:45 PM IST – December 19.

Time: 2:15 PM IST.

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane.

HEA vs THU My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Ben Duckett, Sam Billings

Batsmen – Chris Lynn, Alex Hales, Alex Ross (Captain), Sam Heazlett (VC)

All-rounders – James Bazley, Daniel Sams

Bowlers – Gurinder Sandhu, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Tanveer Sangha

HEA vs THU Probable Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Chris Lynn, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Tom Abell, Jimmy Peirson (C/wk), James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Liam Guthrie.

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Sam Whiteman, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings (wk), Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew/Saqib Mahmood, Chris Green (C), Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha.

HEA vs THU Squads

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Chris Lynn, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Tom Abell, Jimmy Peirson (wk/Captain), James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Liam Guthrie, Tom Cooper, Mark Steketee.

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Sam Whiteman, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings (wk), Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (Captain), Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha, Jonathan Cook, Saqib Mahmood, Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain.

