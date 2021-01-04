HEA vs THU Dream11 Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's HEA vs THU at The Gabba, Brisbane: Sydney Thunder will be hoping to go top when they take on struggling Brisbane Heat in the match No. 28 of the BBL on Monday. Thunder have so far played six matches and won five of them while losing one. On the other hand, Heat have lost four and won two of their six matches so far to be placed seventh in the points table.

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane.

HEA vs THU My Dream11 Team

Alex Hales (captain), Jack Wildermuth (vice-captain), Jimmy Peirson, Usman Khawaja, Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Lewis Gregory, Daniel Sams, Mark Steketee, Nathan McAndrew, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

HEA vs THU Probable Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Joe Denly, Chris Lynn, Jack Wildermuth, Joe Burns, Lewis Gregory, Jimmy Peirson, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson, Sam Billings, Daniel Sams, Ollie Davies, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Chris Tremain, Tanveer Sangha, Nathan McAndrew

HEA vs THU Full Squads

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (captain), Sam Billings (wk), Oliver Davies, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Tremain, Tanveer Sangha, Jonathan Cook, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Baxter Holt, Adam Milne, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Jason Sangha

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Joe Denly, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson (wk/captain), Lewis Gregory, James Bazley, Jack Wildermuth, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Matthew Kuhnemann, Tom Cooper, Ben Laughlin, Chris Lynn, Simon Milenko, Jack Sinfield, Connor Sully

