Head coach Gautam Gambhir and Team India management under scanner, Harshit Rana deemed ‘overweight’

Harshit Rana is among four Indian cricketers including Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy to be ruled out of two-match Test series vs Sri Lanka this month.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/head-coach-gautam-gambhir-and-team-india-management-under-scanner-harshit-rana-deemed-overweight-8494660/ Copy

Harshit Rana was reportedly for tours of England and Ireland when he returned from injury. (Photo: IANS)

India vs Sri Lanka 2026 Tests: Team India support staff and the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru have been under the hammer after a spate of injuries to top Indian cricketers ahead of the two-match Test series vs Sri Lanka beginning in Galle on August 15. India are currently missing at least 4 first-choice cricketers which includes Jasprit Bumrah, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar and Harshit Rana.

Apart from these four, batter Sai Sudharsan is also currently in CoE in Bengaluru, dealing with a toe niggle. Questions are now being raised about the injury management and recovery process of the Indian cricketers with biggest concern over Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Harshit Rana’s fitness clearance.

Rana had injured his knee in a warm-up game against South Africa ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 tournament earlier this year. The 24-year-old pacer has turned out in 2 Tests, 14 ODIs and 14 T20I matches so far and skipper the entire IPL 2026 season after undergoing a knee surgery.

The KKR pacer was fast-tracked back into Team India squad for the ODI series against Afghanistan after returning from surgery in June. It is believed that Rana was still ‘overweight’ after spending months on the sidelines due to his knee surgery.

“He has been now told by CoE staff that his weight can’t exceed 96 kgs. He is now 94 kgs and is expected to be cleared next week. But he was 97 kgs when he was cleared to be picked for the Indian team for the UK tour,” a BCCI source told TOI newspaper about Harshit Rana.

BCCI NEW RULES FOR FITNESS TEST (TOI Sports) – BCCI medical team has rolled out 5.15-5.20 Min. to complete the Bronco test. – Earlier BCCI set 16.5 Min. to clear Bronco test. BCCI CoE has also set 2 Km running test in 9-10 Min. – CoE had cleared players like Nitish or… pic.twitter.com/uBONTuvHkc — VIKAS (@Vikas662005) August 6, 2026

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has questioned new Team India physio Kamlesh Jain over the injuries and declining fitness standards. The TOI report added that Rana was sent back to the CoE in Bengaluru from the England tour not because of an injury but due to severe cramps. He was also found to be ‘overweight’ by four kgs.

“The Indian team management flagged that he (Rana) was overweight by four kgs,” BCCI source told TOI. “The CoE should have been much more vigilant.”

The BCCI are also introducing more stringent fitness tests with the ‘Yo-Yo’ Tests in the regime of Strengthening coach Soham Desai being replaced by ‘Bronco Tests’ with Adrian le Roux taking over. The benchmark for the Bronco Tests are between 5.15 mins to 5.20 mins. Apart from these, the contracted Indian cricketers will also have to complete 2k sprints inside 9 to 10 minutes.

India vs Sri Lanka series will be Shubman Gill’s side’s first campaign in WTC 2025-27 calendar this year. The visitors have not lost a series in Sri Lanka in the last 18 years.