Head coach Gautam Gambhir opens up on Team India’s next aim after T20 World Cup 2026 victory, says…

Gautam Gambhir breaks silence on the Indian team's next target after victory over New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Gautam Gambhir reveals Team India's next target

Team India thrashed their well-known rivals, New Zealand, in the finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmadabad.

Team India defeats New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final

The Men in Blue defeated the Blackcaps by 96 runs in the final of the tournament, which is one of the biggest and iconic victories of all time. However, this big win matters a lot to the Indian team as it will help them to get motivation for the upcoming tournaments and the ODI World Cup 2027.

Gautam Gambhir reveals Team India’s next aim after T20 World Cup 2026 victory

However, former Indian player and Team India head coach, Gautam Gambhir stated that the team management will rest now and focus on the upcoming major ICC events. The Men in Blue set their eye on the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2027, which will be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The winning side coach, Gautam Gambhir, also stated that after this big victory, the Indian team will focus on the training for the ODI World Cup 2027 after the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). Gambhir also explained that the Indian team will play 25-30 ODIs between IPL 2026 to the ODI World Cup 2027. He also stated that the ODI matches are not being played in large numbers these days, so the sooner the team prepares, the better.

Gautam Gambhir opens up on challenges Team India might face in South Africa

Regarding the challenge of South Africa, Gautam Gambhir said, “Playing in South Africa is not easy. We will have to prepare combinations and focus on players who can do well in the conditions there. This is the job of the selectors and coaches. By the time IPL 2026 ends, the blueprint for the 2027 World Cup will be ready for the Indian team.”

Team India set to face Afghanistan in the upcoming ODI series

However, the cricket fans are very excited to see legendary players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the ODI World Cup 2027. Ahead of the major event, The Men in Blue are set to face Afghanistan in the upcoming ODI series, which is held in June 2026. Speaking about Afghanistan, they performed brilliantly in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 as they reached in the semi-final of the tournament but couldn’t make it to the title triumph.

