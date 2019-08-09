Kane Williamson had won the hearts of millions with his smile and calm and composed character after the heartbreaking defeat in the final of the recently-concluded ICC World Cup 2019. Williamson not only sustained his normal composure but joked and laughed around during the press session that was followed after England had beaten them in the final.

Images and clips of the smiling New Zealand captain went viral on social media as every hailed his approach to deal with failure. Though England won the World Cup, Williamson with his gestures became the darling of cricket universe.

Now in Sri Lanka for New Zealand’s tour, Williamson is busy preparing for the two-match Test series starting on 14th August. Meanwhile, a video of the Kiwi skipper has surfaced on the internet that seems to have again won the hearts among the cricket fans and reflected the humane and kind-hearted nature of him.

Playing a practice match against Sri Lanka Board President’s XI on Thursday which also happened to be his birthday. Seeing some of the fans, who had brought him a cake, Williamson took turns to go to the boundary line and greeted them with a bite of the cake. The fans, all the while, kept singing the Happy Birthday song as they witnessed their favourite cricketer obliging to their request.

Sri Lankan 🇱🇰 Cricket fans gets Kane Williamson a cake 🎂 for his 29th birthday. He takes a bite between overs. 🏏 #Cricket https://t.co/e103a0JW7f pic.twitter.com/Texgvc7N1O — Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) August 8, 2019

Considered one of the best batsmen of his generation, Williamson’s benevolent gestures seem to have no end. He might be on equal cricketing terms with many of his counterpart, but he surely has gone way ahead of many and can easily be called the most compassionate cricketer of this generation.

What a way to celebrate the Birthday! Kane Williamson celebrates his 29th with Sri Lankan fans eating a piece of Cake with them during the warm-up! @BLACKCAPS pic.twitter.com/WyzZ86NUVH — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) August 8, 2019

Meanwhile, the practice match against the Board President’s XI did not seem to go according to the plan of New Zealand. The bowlers struggled on the first day as the home team posted a massive 323/6 in just 66 overs. Ajaz Patel was the pick of the bowlers as he picked up a 5-fer. Senior bowlers like Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner all remained wicketless. New Zealand’s tour of Sri Lanka will see the Blackcaps playing two Tests and three T20 internationals.