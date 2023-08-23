Home

Zimbabwe all-rounder Heath Streak has confirmed that he is alive and the news about his death due to cancer is fake.

Former Zimbabwe all-rounder Heath Streak’s death news left the cricket world stunned. Several reports in the media confirmed that Streak passed away at the age of 49 after a long battle with cancer. The reports, however, were countered by Streak’s Zimbabwe teammate Henry Olanga, who confirmed that Heath Streak is not dead.

“I can confirm that rumours of the demise of Heath Streak have been greatly exaggerated. I just heard from him. The third umpire has called him back. He is very much alive folks,” wrote Olonga on X.

Later, a report in Mid-Day confirmed that Heath Streak is indeed not dead. In fact, Streak himself confirmed the reports of him being alive to the publication house.

“It is a total rumour and a lie. I’m alive and well. I am very upset to learn that something as big as someone apparently passing can be spread unverified especially in our day and age of social media,” read a report in Mid-Day.

Heath Streak is one of the greatest cricketers to represent Zimbabwe. The former captain played 65 Tests and 189 ODIs for Zimbabwe, scoring 4933 runs and accounting for 455 wickets across formats. Streak is the only Zimbabwe cricketer to take 100 wickets and score more than 1000 runs in Test. He is also the only cricketer from the country to score 2000 runs and take more than 200 wickets in ODIs.

Streak was diagnosed with Colon Cancer and was undergoing treatment in Johannesburg, South Africa.

“Heath Streak is on his last legs. Family en route to South Africa from the UK. Seems only a miracle will save him now. Prayers up (sic),” David Coltart, former Zimbabwe sports minister had confirmed the news of Heath Streak’s cancer.

Heath Streak’s family had also released a statement and asked for privacy during testing times.

“Heath has cancer and is undergoing treatment under one of the most respected Oncologists in South Africa. He remains in good spirits and will continue to fight this disease in a similar vein to that which his opponents faced during his revered days on the cricket field.

“The family hopes that you understand and respect their wish for this to remain a private family matter, and thank you for your prayers and good wishes.

“There will be no further official statements regarding his health at this time. Any news that becomes public should be regarded as rumour,” Joseph Rego, Streak’s friend, and president & board chairman, Academy Of Cricket Excellence and a spokesperson on behalf of Heath Streak’s health on behalf of his family, said.

