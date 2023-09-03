Home

Heath Streak Passes Away At 49; Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman Among Indians To Pay Condolences

Heath Streak captained Zimbabwe in 68 ODIs, winning 18 and losing 47. In 21 Tests, Streak captained Zimbabwe to wins in four while they lost 11 and drew six.

Heath Streak played 44 matches against India across formats, scoring 807 runs and took 69 wickets. (Image: ICC)

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketers like Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman paid condolences to Zimbabwe legend Heath Streak who died on Sunday at the age of 49. Streak, who played 65 Tests and 189 ODIs for Zimbabwe from 1993-2005, was battling liver cancer for a long time. The news of his death was confirmed by his wife Nadine, who posted it on Facebook.

“In the early hours of this morning, Sunday the 3rd of September 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the Angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones,” wrote Nadine.

“He was covered in love and peace and did not walk off the Park alone. Our souls are joined for eternity Streaky. Till I hold you again,” Nadine added.

Sad to hear the passing away of #HeathStreak. He was a prominent figure in the rise of Zimbabwe cricket in the late 90’s and early 2000’s and very competetive.

Heartfelt Condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/52WUCZ259O — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 3, 2023

Streak played 44 games against India (9 Tests and 35 ODIs) and scored 807 runs in total. The all-rounder also took 69 wickets. A few days ago, former Zimbabwe fast bowler Henry Olonga announced the demise of Streak on social media, only to deny it hours later after a message from his captain, but by then condolence messages by several former cricketers had surfaced.

“RIP Streaky,” Olonga wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday. In Test cricket, Streak claimed 216 wickets and scored one century and 11 half-centuries for Zimbabwe. In 189 ODIs, he bagged 239 wickets and made 2,943 runs with 13 fifties.

My heartfelt condolences to #HeathStreak’ s family and friends.

He was a fierce competitor and led Zimbabwe admirably.

May God give strength to the bereaved family. pic.twitter.com/70DVhtEJTk — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 3, 2023

He is the highest wicket-taker for Zimbabwe by a long margin in both Tests and ODIs. In 68 ODIs as captain, he led Zimbabwe to win in 18 and lost 47 while three finished without any result. In 21 Tests, Streak captained Zimbabwe to wins in four while they lost 11 and drew six.

Post retirement, Streak was involved in coaching too. He went on to serve Zimbabwe Cricket as a bowling coach followed by a similar role with Bangladesh. Streak was also associated with Indian domestic cricket team Uttar Pradesh and also worked with Indian Premier League teams Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Lions.

He also became Zimbabwe’s head coach in October 2016 after replacing Dav Whatmore, tasked to help his national team qualify for the 2019 World Cup in England, which they failed to do.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

