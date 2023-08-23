Top Recommended Stories

  • FAKE Alarm! Heath Streak is Alive CONFIRMED After News of His Demise Went VIRAL

Heath Streak, one of the finest allrounder's of the game, was the captain of his side during the late 90s and the early 2000s.

August 23, 2023

Bulowayo: Hours after the news of former Zimbabwean captain Heath Streak’s death, there are fake news viraling on social space that the cricketer who was suffering from cancer is still alive. The news is true as Streak’s close friend Henry Olonga confirmed that the news of his death was fake. Streak is arguably one of the finest allrounders of the game and a Zimbabwean legend. Streak, one of the finest allrounder’s of the game, was the captain of his side during the late 90s and the early 2000s.

Streak had the skills to use the new ball to his advantage. In his prime, Streak usually got the early breakthrough for his side. He is the all-time leading wicket taker for Zimbabwe in Test cricket with 216 wickets and in ODI cricket with 239 wickets.

Streak was banned from all cricketing activities for eight years on April 2021 for breaching the ICC’s anti-corruption policies. The ex-Zimbabwean skipper was found guilty of assisting a corruptor known as “Mr X” contact players.

