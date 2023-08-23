Home

Heath Streak Quashes Fake News, CONFIRMS he is ALIVE

Former Zimbabwean captain Heath Streak has confirmed he is alive hours after news of his demise went viral on Wednesday.

Heath Streak Confirms he is Alive (Image: @ICCTwitter)

Bulowayo: Former Zimbabwean captain Heath Streak has confirmed he is alive hours after news of his demise went viral on Wednesday. Speaking to MidDay, Streak called the news as ‘rumour’. He said: “It’s a total rumour & lie – I am alive & well, I am very upset to learn that something as big as someone apparently passing can be spread unverified especially in our day & age – I believe the source should apologise, I am hurt by the news”.

Streak had the skills to use the new ball to his advantage. In his prime, Streak usually got the early breakthrough for his side. He is the all-time leading wicket taker for Zimbabwe in Test cricket with 216 wickets and in ODI cricket with 239 wickets.

Streak is the first and only bowler from his nation to have picked up over 100 Test wickets and one of only four Zimbabwean bowlers to have taken over 100 ODI wickets.

The allrounder is also the first and only Zimbabwean to have completed the double of 1,000 career runs and 100 wickets in Test cricket as well as the first and only Zimbabwean to have completed the double of 2,000 runs and 200 wickets in ODIs.

He also holds the record for taking the most number of five wicket hauls by a Zimbabwean bowler in test cricket. Streak has seven to his name.

Streak was banned from all cricketing activities for eight years on April 2021 for breaching the ICC’s anti-corruption policies. The ex-Zimbabwean skipper was found guilty of assisting a corruptor known as “Mr X” contact players.

