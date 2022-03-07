Auckland: The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Event Technical Committee for Women’s World Cup on Monday approved 25-year-old all-rounder Heather Graham as a replacement for the experienced Ashleigh Gardner in the Australia squad.Also Read - Shane Warne's Last Meal: Vegemite on Toast, Reveals Cricketer's Friend Tom Hall

Graham, who has played just one One-day International for the country against Sri Lanka in Brisbane in October 2019, will only be a temporary replacement for Gardner, who has tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing a period of isolation.

The ICC said in a statement that, "A COVID replacement can be temporary, in that once the player has recovered she would be eligible to return to the squad in position of the travelling reserve that replaced her. The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad."

The Event Technical Committee of the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 comprises Chris Tetley, ICC Head of Events (Chair), Adrian Griffith, ICC Senior Manager Umpires and Referees (ICC Representative), Andrea Nelson, LOC CEO (Host Representative), Catherine Campbell (Host Representative), Sana Mir (Independent), Nasser Hussain (Independent).

Australia won their opening match of the women’s World Cup defeating England by 12 runs in a high-scoring game at Hamilton on March 5.

They will next face Pakistan in Mount Maunganui on March 8.