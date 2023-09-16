Home

Heinrich Klaasen Smashes Fourth Fastest 150 In Men’s ODIs As South Africa Record Seventh 400+ Total

South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen smashed the fourth fastest 150 in men's ODIs as South Africa recorded their seventh 400+ total when they posted a mammoth 416/5 against Australia at SuperSport Park on Friday.

Centurion, Sep 15: South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen smashed the fourth fastest 150 in men’s ODIs as South Africa recorded their seventh 400+ total when they posted a mammoth 416/5 against Australia at SuperSport Park on Friday.

South Africa made 268 runs in the last 20 overs and 173 in the last 10 as Klaasen plundered 174 off just 83 balls, recording his hundred off 57 deliveries. His 150 came in just 77 deliveries and overall, he hit 13 fours and as many sixes.

Klaasen was ably supported by David Miller, who shot a 45-ball 82 and helped South Africa smash their seventh total of over 400 in ODIs, the most by any team, as Australia were at the receiving end of a special batting innings.

Klaasen and Miller put on a record double-century stand off just 85 balls, finishing on 222 off 92 balls, the pair separated only off the final ball when Klaasen holed out off Marcus Stoinis. No other double century stand in the history of ODIs has come at a better run rate than the 14.47 between Miller and Klaasen on Friday.

Klaasen’s knock is now the eighth-highest score by a South African batter in men’s ODIs. The 57-ball hundred from his bat is also the second-fastest in ODIs against Australia after the 52 balls taken by Virat Kohli for his ton in Jaipur in 2013.

The 174 by Klaasen is the second-highest score by a batter from No.5 or below in ODIs after Kapil Dev’s 175 not out against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup. Australia had reduced South Africa to 194/4 in 34.1 overs before Klaasen and Miller joined forces for a destructive partnership.

Meanwhile, leg-spinner Adam Zampa registered an unwanted record to his name, conceding 113 runs in his ten overs, the joint-most by any bowler in men’s ODIs. Mick Lewis of Australia had also conceded 113 runs in the famous series decider between these two sides in 2006 when South Africa chased down 435

